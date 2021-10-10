North Carolina hosted its first official visit to a 2023 prospect this past weekend. It was Simeon Wilcher's second official, which came exactly one week after touring the University of Nebraska campus.

This weekend's visit was a good place to start for the Tar Heels. The point guard out of New Jersey is the No. 15 ranked junior according to Rivals, and fifth highest-rated point guard in a class that is top heavy at that position.