Wilcher Gets History Lesson During UNC Official Visit
North Carolina hosted its first official visit to a 2023 prospect this past weekend. It was Simeon Wilcher's second official, which came exactly one week after touring the University of Nebraska campus.
This weekend's visit was a good place to start for the Tar Heels. The point guard out of New Jersey is the No. 15 ranked junior according to Rivals, and fifth highest-rated point guard in a class that is top heavy at that position.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news