North Carolina redshirt freshman forward Will Shaver has entered the transfer portal,

A 6-foot-10 native of Birmingham, AL, Shaver enrolled midway through the 2021-22 season to redshirt and get a head start on developing his body and game for his actual freshman season. But he broke his foot during practice on December 20 and was out for the remainder of the season.

“We were practicing right before the day before we played Michigan,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “And he took a shot and fell on someone's foot and broke a bone in his foot.”

Shaver played in only three games this season logging a total of six minutes. He was in for five minutes in a win over The Citadel, a game in which he grabbed the only rebound and handed out the only assist of his UNC career. He was in for one minute in a loss at Virginia Tech, and played a few seconds at the end of the first half in a loss to Alabama in Portland in late November. He scored the only basket of his UNC career that day.

Shaver is the fifth Tar Heel to enter the portal in the last two weeks.