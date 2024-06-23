CHAPEL HILL – With Drake Maye off to the NFL and an All-American returning at running back, could North Carolina be more run-oriented this season?

Maybe more than in any of Mack Brown’s first five seasons at the helm during his second stint at UNC?

That would be something given that four of the last five Carolina teams had at least one or more thousand-yard rushers.

Michael Carter did it in 2019, with Javonte Williams not far behind. They both went well past the century mark in 2020, Ty Chandler did so in 2021, and Hampton went for 1,504 yards last season, leading the ACC in that category.

But, Maye and his gazillion-dollar arm are gone, and with Brown wanting the offense to help his beleaguered defense more, this just may be where the Heels are headed.

“You’ve got to do what we do best,” Brown said. “And we’ve talked a lot about complimentary football. We’ve got to help our defense. We have to. So, running the ball, staying on the field helps your defense.”

Why does UNC’s defense need help?

Consider that it finished last season ranked 94th overall nationally out of 132 teams and was No. 123 in first downs allowed. The Tar Heels’ defense was on the field way too much and wore down as the season went on.

It also wore down in mindboggling late-game performances, notably in a numbing loss at Georgia Tech when the Yellow Jackets ran for 246 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

In 2022, UNC was No. 115 overall defensively and 123rd in allowing first downs.