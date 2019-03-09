CHAPEL HILL - On a night when North Carolina claimed a share of the ACC regular season title with its 79-70 victory over Duke, it may not have materialized that way without first-half performances by Kenny Williams and Nassir Little.

The duo combined for 21 of UNC’s 38 points by halftime on 9-for-16 shooting. The rest of the team was just 7 of 21 for a total of 17 points, showing how critical they were in the first 20 minutes of play.

“Nassir, I think he had (nine) of his nine at halftime and that was big,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said following the victory Saturday night at the Smith Center. “Kenny, his career he’s been a better scorer than he has this year, but he’s struggled from the three-point line and the ball hasn’t gone in the basket. But anybody that scored (nine) points for us in the first half is big, we were down two.”

The pair was also efficient from the perimeter, going 3-for-5 on 3-pointers while the other four Tar Heels that attempted three went just 2 of 10.

“Cam (Johnson) was in foul trouble so somebody’s going to have to step up and we did,” said Williams, the 6-foot-4 Midlothian, VA, native.

Despite playing one of his best games of the season in his last inside the Smith Center, the senior guard acknowledged UNC’s depth, something that could prove to be a major asset as this team steps into postseason play next week in Charlotte as the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.