Also, junior forward Garrison Brooks met with the media to talk about the same things. Below are both press conferences along with some bullet points about what they had to say:

CHAPEL HILL – The basketball season is here, and with North Carolina’s opener Wednesday night versus Notre Dame, Tar Heels’ coach Roy Williams met with the media to field questions about his team and to look ahead to facing the Fighting Irish.

*Senior guard Brandon Robinson was injured during last Friday’s exhibition game and will not play Wednesday night. He’s using a one-legged scooter to get around.

*Joining Robinson in street clothes Wednesday night will be Jeremiah Francis, Anthony Harris and Sterling Manley. K.J. Smith will be available, as Monday was the first time he’s practiced full court in a while.

*In losing Robinson, Williams said he is a leader, the second most experienced player at UNC that is back from last season, and is the team’s best returning 3-point shooter. In addition, Robinson is also UNC’s third point guard.





*Williams isn’t pleased with where the Tar Heels are as a rebounding team right now, singling out the two and three spots as having issues.

*With the Tar Heels playing an ACC game as the season opener, and especially playing an experienced team that likely will make the NCAA Tournament, Williams said there’s been more of a sense of urgency in preseason practice.

*Brooks is the only returning starter, so what is Williams asking of the junior forward? “To do everything he did last year just, do it a little better,” he said. Williams also wants Brooks to focus on being more offensive than he was last season.





*Williams reiterated his dislike for the 20-game ACC schedule, which is one reason 14 of the league’s 15 teams are opening play this week with conference games.

*Carolina’s coach didn’t have a lot of positive things to say about his team, but he did not how he appreciates their effort every day, but also said the last five weeks have been so unsettling with so many players missing time with injuries.

“We’re not focusing on just playing a game, we’re trying to prepare for the long haul,” Williams said. “But it’s been more difficult, it’s been the most difficult one – I started to say one of the most but that’s a lie, it’s been the most difficult preseason for trying to get your team ready that I’ve ever had.”



