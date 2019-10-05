ATLANTA - North Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams had an afternoon to remember in the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Historic Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Williams finished with a career-high 144 rushing yards and one touchdown against the Yellow Jackets. The Wallace, NC, native did so on just 20 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per rush, with his longest of the day going for 32.

Prior to Saturday’s victory, Williams had rushed for over 100 yards one time in UNC’s first five games, which came in the season-opening victory over South Carolina where he finished with 102.

It wasn’t just the Williams show, however, as the Tar Heels’ offense had their best game of the year, finishing with a season-high 587 total yards, 211 of which came on the ground. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell said Williams’ success running the ball helped free up the passing attack, which ended up benefitting the entire offense as a whole.

Despite his career day, Howell wasn’t at all shocked by Williams’ performance. He saw it coming.

“I see it every single day, Javonte comes and works his ass off,” Howell said. “I’m not surprised he’s been having a lot of success.”