Williams, Cunningham Get New IDs In NCDOT Promotion
CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams, Bubba Cunningham and Jan Levy got their new identification cards, called REAL ID, on Tuesday morning at the Smith Center as part of a promotion campaign for a new federally mandated law that meets higher security standards.
Passed by Congress as the REAL ID Act, the law requires states issue identification that satisfies those standards, so a mobile unit was at the University of North Carolina where Williams, Cunningham and Levy got their new IDs.
“I thought it was a wonderful process,” Williams, UNC’s legendary basketball coach, said about the experience. “It was very easy, it was eight minutes. It was a really neat deal.
“I don’t think we should act in a panic-mode all the time, but I think anything that is good for security I’m all for it. I think it’s a great idea and didn’t have any problems with it at all. People were fantastic.”
Cunningham, the school’s Director of Athletics, and Levy, the women’s lacrosse coach, followed Williams in getting their new IDs. Cunningham was jokingly asked if “Bubba” appears on his card, but after laughing he said his reads “Lawrence R. Cunningham.”
According to NCDOT.gov, “Beginning in 2020, federal agencies will enforce tougher security standards at airport check-ins, federal buildings, military installations and nuclear sites.”
Thus, it’s obviously important for UNC to have all of its coaches, players and officials on board as soon as possible because it will affect their abilities to compete and do their jobs if they delay past the period when this goes into effect.
“It’s going to make travel a lot easier, especially with as many recruiting flights as our coaches are taking,” Cunningham said.
The law was passed to enhance security measures, something Williams and Cunningham clearly support.
“The Department of Motor Vehicles have been terrific in providing information and making it easy for people to get the Real ID…,” Cunningham said. “It’s also something that’s very important. Getting off of a state identification to a Federal identification is important for safety and security of the country and for people that travel.
“So, I encourage a lot of people to get out there early because there are 11 million people in the state that are going to need to get new identification.”
You can access information HERE at NCDOT.GOV.