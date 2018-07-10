CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams, Bubba Cunningham and Jan Levy got their new identification cards, called REAL ID, on Tuesday morning at the Smith Center as part of a promotion campaign for a new federally mandated law that meets higher security standards.



Passed by Congress as the REAL ID Act, the law requires states issue identification that satisfies those standards, so a mobile unit was at the University of North Carolina where Williams, Cunningham and Levy got their new IDs.

“I thought it was a wonderful process,” Williams, UNC’s legendary basketball coach, said about the experience. “It was very easy, it was eight minutes. It was a really neat deal.

“I don’t think we should act in a panic-mode all the time, but I think anything that is good for security I’m all for it. I think it’s a great idea and didn’t have any problems with it at all. People were fantastic.”

Cunningham, the school’s Director of Athletics, and Levy, the women’s lacrosse coach, followed Williams in getting their new IDs. Cunningham was jokingly asked if “Bubba” appears on his card, but after laughing he said his reads “Lawrence R. Cunningham.”

According to NCDOT.gov, “Beginning in 2020, federal agencies will enforce tougher security standards at airport check-ins, federal buildings, military installations and nuclear sites.”