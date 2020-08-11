The top-ranked point guard in the Class of 2021 is Kennedy Chandler. The best player out of the city of Memphis and the No. 10 overall prospect in the nation has a star-studded array of programs in his top five that include Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The Volunteers have a strong string of FutureCasts on the network, but that isn't keeping the rest of the competition from looking to close as they come down the stretch.

Roy Williams has a long history of finishing at the wire on the recruiting track, and he is hoping this race is no exception. He and his Steve Robinson had a Zoom call with Chandler and his family on Tuesday night we spoke with his father, Kylan, immediately afterwards in which he told us about the impressive conversation.