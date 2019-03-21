COLUMBUS, OH – Two years ago, it was Joel Berry’s ankle. Now, it’s Cam Johnson’s shins.

Berry was hobbled throughout the NCAA Tournament two years ago, going through treatment after treatment to just get onto the court. It worked out pretty well for the then-junior guard and North Carolina, as he was the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and the Tar Heels won the national championship.

The storyline on the injury front for the Tar Heels now is Johnson’s malady, which was significant enough UNC Coach Roy Williams sat him for Monday’s and Tuesday’s practices this week.

“It was sore; I think I got kicked,” Johnson said Thursday at Nationwide Arena. “It was just a little rough to move it, a little rough to put my foot up and down. The whole thing (sitting our practice) was to try to get it the best place possible, let the body recover a little bit more and just try to be as close to a hundred percent as can be coming into this first weekend.”

First weekend meaning the NCAA Tournament, which jumped into full swing Thursday. The top-seeded Tar Heels open play in the Midwest Region on Friday against No. 16 Iona.