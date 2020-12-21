TarHeelIllustrated - Williams On Where His Team Stands, State & Much More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media via zoom Monday afternoon to discuss his team as it enters ACC play, beginning with Tuesday night’s game at NC State.

*Williams is 37-4 all-time versus NC State, which includes a 5-0 mark when he was at Kansas and 32-4 at Carolina. UNC leads the all-time series 160-78. The Tar Heels are 67-46 against the Wolfpack in Raleigh.

*So, the No. 17 Tar Heels at 5-2, the nonconference portion of their schedule is now complete here in the shortened season. So where does Williams’ team stand at this time?

“I think, first of all, there’s two major areas that we've barely been - you look at all the stats - we're not shooting the ball (43.4 percent) well and we're turning it over a lot (15.7 per game),” Williams said. “And so, offensively, we’ve got to do that, but I still think, if you're going to be a really, really good team, you’ve got to get better defensively. So basically, we’re looking at all phases.

“Last week, we really tried to work hard to stop turning it over. And I think that getting a better quality shot, particularly from the outside, and getting our younger players to understand what is a good shot and what's not a good shot. Best man in my wedding, my best friend in high school, he said, ‘You should shoot it if it feels like leather.’ And I think some of those shots made it seem like that.

*In falling behind 19-8 versus Kentucky in the first half this past Saturday in Cleveland, it marked the fifth time UNC has trailed by at least 11 points in the first half, and this is in just seven games. Carolina came back each time to tie or take the lead, as it did in eventually defeating the Wildcats 75-63, but is Williams concerned about the starts?

“Probably not as much as it does give you guys something to write about, I guess,” Williams replied. “But we started the UNLV game down 13-0 and we won by 18, I think. So, I would like to start better, yeah, but I will look at the total game probably more so than how we start.

*Kerwin Walton broke out Saturday in Cleveland, draining all three of his 3-point attempts, including consecutive baskets triggering a 12-1 run that gave the Tar Heels control of the game. Prior to the UK tilt, Walton had converted just 2 of 19 from beyond the arc, so did his performance warrant possibly justify more playing time?

“I'm not going to get too excited about what he did. I didn't get too excited,” Williams said. “I'm looking down here now, so he's 5-for-12, so if my math is right, that means he was 2-for-9 before that if I'm looking at the right column. And so, he makes some in practice, he has some stretches in practice, in our shooting drills, where he makes a lot of shots. I think that he's probably been averaging around 10, 11, 12 minutes each game.

“We do need some guys in the game that are going to make shots and I think that was extremely important to us. And I think Puff (Johnson) is a little bit of that, too. And so, there's going to be more opportunities for anyone the more successful you are. And I think, needless to say, his offensive performance against Kentucky was huge for us.

*Andrew Platek appears to be transferring his success shooting in practice to the games, as the senior guard is 8-for-19 on the young season, which is 42.1 percent. A year ago, Platek saw the first extending playing time of his career, but he converted on just 13 of 57 (22.8 percent) from beyond the arc. What has been the difference, is it confidence, a better stroke?

“All of it is part of it, but Andrew has a bad habit of going up and, when he goes up, he’s got such a severe upper-body lean to the back,” Williams said. “I can show you every shot he’s shot in the past and I would bet you 75 percent of his misses are going to hit the front rim. And so, that's the one thing I talked to him about last year, didn't get it fixed.

“I talked to him about it last spring, over the summer, tried to get that fixed. And he missed one right across from our bench in the game against Kentucky that I had that look, it looked like he'd gotten back. But then he made a big one right in front of our bench a little bit later. But he's definitely a kid that works on it extremely hard. He's put up a number of shots, he’s worked on that.

*NC State has developed a reputation as an effective pressing team under Kevin Keatts, and this season is no different. The Wolfpack’s numbers bear that out: It’s turned over the ball just 56 times compared to the 1111 turnovers committed by its opponents through five games. That’s forcing 22.2 turnovers per game. UNC is averaging 15.7 turnovers a game, and it’s something that plagued the Tar Heels in the first half of a loss to Texas and in a loss at Iowa.

So, how much does State’s press concern Williams?

“I really always in the past have liked people to press us because it makes it a full court game,” Williams said. “Some people just press to slow you down and aren't really aggressive with it. But State really does try to take the ball away from you. And so, I've always liked to play in those kinds of games, but never with the two freshmen guards out there.

