TarHeelIllustrated - Williams Once Again Sensational In UNC's Victory

DURHAM, NC – As each week passes, Javonte Williams does something, or a few somethings, that further cement his presence as one of the top offensive players in college football.

He’s not a household name and probably isn’t known at all outside of the ACC’s borders, but maybe that will soon change because the junior running back continues to post impressive numbers that deserve more recognition than he’s getting.

And in North Carolina’s 56-24 victory at Duke on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium, Williams displayed his multi-faceted abilities by catching a touchdown pass and running for three more, giving him four scores on the day. The last Tar Heel to score four touchdowns in a game was Hakeem Nicks in 2008.

The Teachey, NC, product finished the day with 151 yards on 12 carries.

"It felt great,” Williams said about his performance before noting the offense’s performance as a whole. “Anytime the o-line can get push like that and open up holes, not only does it open up the run game, but I feel like it also opens up the pass game.

“When we're clicking like that, I feel like the defense plays better also because they don't have to be on the field so long. So, yeah, when everything's clicking, it feels amazing."

Williams has now run for 100-plus yards in four games, including over UNC’s last five contests, and he’s been at 150 or more in three of those games.

Last season, Williams ran for 933 yards and five touchdowns, plus he had a touchdown reception. But through UNC’s first seven games, he has 767 yards and 14 rushing scores, plus Williams has caught 15 passes for another 234 yards and three touchdowns. His 17 touchdowns lead the nation and are tied for fifth most in a season at UNC.



