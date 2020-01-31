CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams and junior guard Andrew Platek met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center in advance of Saturday’s home game with Boston College. Most of what they discussed was the probable return of Cole Anthony to UNC’s lineup, how the Tar Heels have improved since he went down 11 games ago, and how winning some games prior to Anthony’s return is important to the other players. Below are both full press conferences along with some bullet points about what was said. Note: Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage from the Smith Center on Anthony’s probable return.





Roy Williams

*Williams isn’t sure if there will be a playing time restriction with Anthony, he’s going to wait and see how he does in practice Friday and Saturday morning, and then, obviously, how things go during the game Saturday. One thing is for certain. “He’s not going to play 40 minutes,” Williams said. “It just depends on how he looks, how rusty he looks, how clean he looks, how sharp he looks, and of course his conditioning.”

*As for Anthony’s conditioning: “They’ve been working hi pretty doggone hard, whether it’s in the swimming pool or the weight room. And he’s a pretty high-conditioned athlete, anyway.”

*Typically, injured players sit at the end of the bench during games, but Anthony has sat next to the coaches during UNC’s games while he’s been out. How much has having him by the staff helped him during this process? “I think he’s seeing it (the game) differently,” Williams said. “I’ve told this story, I did it (with) Drew Gooden (at Kansas) 20 years ago and I thought it helped Drew immensely. We’ll wait and see with Cole.”

*The Tar Heels have played 11 games without Anthony, so now the team must adjust to having him back in the lineup. Williams isn’t sure how that will play out, but says having good kids on the team who look at the big picture should help.

*At 10-10 and ranked No. 93 in the NET, the Tar Heels have a lot of work to do if they’re going to eventually earn an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament. While the players may think about it at times, Williams doesn’t, even as tempting as it might be now that Anthony is probably back. “I’ve never spoken to them about making the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “I’ve spoken to them about ‘Let’s get better today.’ That’s what I’ve said every single day and I’ll say it every single day, and it’s not any different than what I’ve ever said when any of our other teams were struggling.”



Andrew Platek