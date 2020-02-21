Among the things Williams and Robinson discussed were trying to get better, losing games late, Louisville, Robinson’s ankle, Cameron Johnson’s return to Chapel Hill and much more.

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams and senior guard Brandon Robinson met with the media Friday at the Smith Center ahead of the Tar Heels’ matchup at No. 11 Louisville on Saturday.

*Currently on a six-game losing streak and having lost 11 of its last 13, UNC’s season has not gone to plan. Still, with five regular season games remaining and a trip to the ACC tournament on the horizon, Williams is solely focused on trying to get his team to improve every day.

And, although it hasn’t shown on the scoreboard recently, Williams said the team is getting better as a whole.

“I really do see us getting better in a lot of ways and yet what we do is we take two steps forward and one step back,” Williams said. “I think we’re getting better offensively, I think we’re doing a better job with our shot selection. At times I think we’re handling the ball better and yet, at the end of the Notre Dame game, we had four big turnovers in the last eight minutes.

“So, there’s many a different ways but it is something that you’re taking a step forward and a couple back sometimes.”

*UNC has lost five of its last six games by six points or less. Not only that, but four of those losses have come on a last second shot, meaning the Tar Heels are playing well enough to win for a majority of the game but failing to execute down the stretch when it matters most.

Not making stops on the defensive end and failing to hit key shots in the last few minutes have played a major role in those late losses, with Williams saying both factors have been equally detrimental, particularly over the last month or so.

“I think both...,” Williams said. “We worked yesterday on the defensive end of it that we’ve had six opportunites to get a stop that would have allowed us to win the game right then or go into overtime instead of losing or go into another overtime instead of losing. So, yesterday we worked on that and today we’re going to work on that but we’re also going to work on trying to score our last possession and do a better job of getting a shot we want.”

Williams also acknowledged that his team should not have been in a lot of these late-game situations in the first place.

“In some of those games, we should not have been in that position because we had a six, eight, nine, ten (point) lead and we either turned it over or missed free throws or both. That’s the biggest problem right there, not just one possession because I don’t think you can tie it down to one possession.”

*The Tar Heels play Louisville on Saturday for the first time this season, with the Cardinals currently sitting at 22-5 overall and 13-3 in the conference, putting them in sole possession of first place atop the ACC.

Not only that, but they sit at No. 3 in the ACC in scoring offense, averaging 75.4 points per game. The Cardinals are very well-rounded, with junior forward and preseason ACC Player of the Year Jordan Nwora leading the team with 18.2 points per game and four other players averaging eight or more on the season.

Here’s what Williams said about Louisville’s balanced scoring attack ahead of Saturday’s game:

“It does start with Nwora because he is almost averaging twice as many as a anybody else. But, those other guys, they add up to a lot of points too. I watched last night the Duke game at Duke and the (David) Johnson kid was just off the charts as a freshman. (Dwayne) Sutton has been a guy that’s given us problems, (Ryan) McMahon can make a bunch of shots, (Steven) Enoch and (Malik) Williams both have played well against us at different times. So, no, we have to focus on the entire team.”