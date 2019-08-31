CHARLOTTE - North Carolina found itself in a familiar position with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter of Saturday’s season opener versus South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Trailing 20-9, things weren’t looking good for the Tar Heels and momentum was firmly in the Gamecocks’ hands. The Heels had been behind before, almost too many times to count over the past two seasons, but that didn’t matter on this day. This was a completely new team looking to create its own identity.

“We got rid of last year a long time ago,” sophomore wide receiver Dyami Brown said.

Pinned on their own 2-yard-line to start the drive, senior running back Antonio Williams, who had only touched the ball once through nearly three quarters, found himself in the backfield with UNC starting its fourth possession of the second half, exploded for a 20-yard run to give the Tar Heels breathing space.

After a Sam Howell 10-yard completion to Dazz Newsome on the following play, Williams was called on again and answered, this time rushing for a nine-yard gain to put UNC on its own 41.

Williams then rambled for 22 more yards to put the Tar Heels on the South Carolina 37. The Heels were moving and the New London, NC, native was their sudden catalyst.