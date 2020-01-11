CHAPEL HILL - With 12 seconds remaining in the second half of Clemson’s 79-76 win over North Carolina on Saturday, UNC Coach Roy Williams called a timeout with his team up 68-67.

Senior guard Brandon Robinson had just been fouled by Tigers guard Clyde Trapp and, after the 30-second timeout, Robinson faced a one-and-one opportunity at the free throw line.

During that timeout, however, with the Tar Heels’ 59-0 record at home versus Clemson on the line, Williams made a mistake that he later said cost his team the game.

“After you make these free throws, we're going to play 22 (defensive set), we’re going to switch any screen on the ball and that was it,” Williams said he told his team during the timeout. “They’re dribbling the ball across the 10-second line and I said, ‘You didn’t remind them to foul.’”

What ensued after Robinson made both free throws was Clemson’s Aamir Simms hitting a 3-pointer over junior forward Garrison Brooks with three seconds on the clock, which tied the game at 70-70 and forced overtime.

Some five minutes of basketball later, Clemson improved to 1-59 all-time against UNC in Chapel Hill while the Tar Heels’ dropped their third straight game, all of which have come at home, and their eighth in the last 11.

For the Hall of Fame head coach, the loss wasn’t because of his team’s three turnovers in the last 1:36 of regulation or their failure to find a way to get over the hump in overtime, it was simply due to him forgetting to tell his players to foul before Clemson ever had a chance to get a shot off.