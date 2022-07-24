Winning A Title And Readiness For The League Are Love's Focus
Note: Video of Love’s interview is posted below.
CHAPEL HILL – Caleb Love’s game hit levels at times that gave the appearance moving on to the NBA was the next logical step in his basketball path.
But then there were times when playing in the league didn’t much appear an option for the 6-foot-4 guard moving forward.
Flare ups are tantalizing, and also revealing. If a guy can go for 30 in a Sweet 16 win over UCLA – 27 points coming in the second half – and then score 22 in the second half, and 28 overall, in a Final Four win over Duke, he has the goods.
And Love clearly has the goods.
The point of emphasis for him this offseason, as he works to make himself better so North Carolina can win a national championship but also fortify his potential to make it in the NBA, Love has embarked on pulling the low stuff toward the high stuff.
“Cutting down on the silly turnovers and the bad shots,” Love said Monday during an interview session with the Tar Heels on the Smith Center court. “Limiting those and playing like I was in the tournament, and just putting it all together.”
Love wants to win a national championship, saying it’s title or bust this coming season. But he also wants to stick in the NBA, with the focus on being ready to not just make a roster, but get to that second contract, which can mean generational wealth for a player.
The St. Louis native averaged 15.9 points per contest for the Tar Heels last season while shooting 37.1 percent from the floor, including 36 percent from beyond the arc. He converted 86.3 percent of his free throws. In addition, Love was second on the team averaging 5.6 assists, he also had 37 steals and blocked nine shots.
Love came back for his junior campaign to check those very important boxes, each of which he isn’t shy discussing.
Here is the rest of our interview with Caleb Love
On why he came back
LOVE: “I just felt like it was the best decision for me as far as me coming back, an improved me, and improve my stock as far as making it to the next level, and wanting to win a national championship. That’s what I want to do, and we’ve got a chance to do that this year. And why not go out on top?”
So, is it championship or bust?
LOVE: “Yeah, yeah. For sure.”
How much did Hubert talking about getting to the second contract play into his decision to return, as being more prepared once getting there is the better path to getting that second deal?
LOVE: “It’s not all about just getting there. It’s about staying there. We talk about this all the time. As far as me, he wants me to be the best me. As far as me getting to that level, he wants me to be more consistent and more efficient. And that’s what I’ve been working on all summer.”
The high level in you that we saw was at an unbelievably high level, so how do you bring the other stuff more to that level?
LOVE: “Cutting down on the silly turnovers and the bad shots. Limiting those and playing like I was in the tournament, and just putting it all together.”
There is a theory that some of that is just your game. To be able to let yourself loose in a game, sometimes that means a forced shot might be part of that. Would you agree with that?
LOVE: “I do agree with that. If I get hot, I might come down and pull one, that’s kind of me. But like I said, just making better decisions and being more efficient is what I’ve been working on.”
Note: Love was smiling through much of this answer.
Your game grew a ton during the course of the season, what did you notice about your game maybe in February that the mental stuff and other things started connecting more, and you took another step as a more mature player on the court as a result?
LOVE: “Wanting to win. I felt like if I played like that, we had a better chance of winning. Coach Davis always brings up to me and says we haven’t lost when I have five or more assists, why not try to get that every game. So, it’s just imposing my will on the game as far as not just by scoring, but being more efficient, playing defense, all of that (is) an aspect.”
Pete Nance has been here a month. What are your thoughts on him as a player, how he fits in with chemistry being so important?
LOVE: “I love him already. He’s been great for us this whole summer. He’s been making the right plays, shooting the cover off the ball. He’s athletic, he kind of does it all. He makes plays, he’s selfless. I’m excited to play with him.”