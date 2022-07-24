Winning A Title And Readiness For The League Are Love's Focus

Note: Video of Love’s interview is posted below.

CHAPEL HILL – Caleb Love’s game hit levels at times that gave the appearance moving on to the NBA was the next logical step in his basketball path.

But then there were times when playing in the league didn’t much appear an option for the 6-foot-4 guard moving forward.

Flare ups are tantalizing, and also revealing. If a guy can go for 30 in a Sweet 16 win over UCLA – 27 points coming in the second half – and then score 22 in the second half, and 28 overall, in a Final Four win over Duke, he has the goods.

And Love clearly has the goods.

The point of emphasis for him this offseason, as he works to make himself better so North Carolina can win a national championship but also fortify his potential to make it in the NBA, Love has embarked on pulling the low stuff toward the high stuff.

“Cutting down on the silly turnovers and the bad shots,” Love said Monday during an interview session with the Tar Heels on the Smith Center court. “Limiting those and playing like I was in the tournament, and just putting it all together.”

Love wants to win a national championship, saying it’s title or bust this coming season. But he also wants to stick in the NBA, with the focus on being ready to not just make a roster, but get to that second contract, which can mean generational wealth for a player.

The St. Louis native averaged 15.9 points per contest for the Tar Heels last season while shooting 37.1 percent from the floor, including 36 percent from beyond the arc. He converted 86.3 percent of his free throws. In addition, Love was second on the team averaging 5.6 assists, he also had 37 steals and blocked nine shots.

Love came back for his junior campaign to check those very important boxes, each of which he isn’t shy discussing.