TarHeelIllustrated.com

Wendell Moore has been one of the top basketball recruiting targets for the North Carolina Tar Heels for over two years. The 6-5 wing from Concord (NC) Cox Mill, is down to five schools and all five are in his immediate region. Four of the five are in his home state of North Carolina. Moore will choose between Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest and South Carolina. He told THI that he wants to take all of his visits and then make his decision. So recruitniks will have to be patient as this isn't going to be over soon.

With Moore, a program will get a tough, versatile guard who can play multiple positions and most importantly, defend those same positions as well. He handles, passes and shoots it well, and does so many things that simply don't show up on a stat sheet, but help you win games. This jack-of-all trades is still a hot recruiting target for all five of his schools. And most of the coaches love him because he's a winner.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

On wanting to go One-And-Done… "I mean the main goal is to go in and win games. I want to help my (choice) win games. And if the opportunity presents itself to go one and done, then I will have to take a look at it." On NC State… "I mean Kevin Keatts came in and just turned that program around. You have to look at what he did there and see the success that he had. It's been something to see." On Duke versus Carolina… "They're different. But they're also kind of the same in that they both have such a winning culture. And that's really something that I want to be a part of. I mean I just want to go to a program that I can win games. Whether that's for one year or for four years, the main thing is winning games for whatever school I go to."

CLINT'S CORNER: