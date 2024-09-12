Class of 2026 defensive tackle Ben Boulware, Jr. was one of several visitors on hand for North Carolina's 38-20 win over Charlotte on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder from Oak Grove High School in Winston-Salem has been gaining national recruiting attention.

Boulware was offered by Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on August 27. He also has offers from Georgia, West Virginia, Florida State, Charlotte, and Liberty.

The standout spoke to THI about his visit to Chapel Hill: