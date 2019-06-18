Joe Wolf played on two of the best basketball teams ever at North Carolina. He served in a solid reserve role as a freshman on the first one and was perhaps the second best player as a senior on the other. Not a star, Wolf still had a really nice career at UNC.

Neither of those teams won a national championship, however. In fact, neither got to a Final Four or even won an ACC Tournament title. But that doesn’t take away from Wolf’s individual performance over four seasons as a Tar Heel.

A native of Kohler, WI, Wolf averaged 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for his career. He shot 55.1 percent from the field and his best season was as a senior when he scored 15.2 points and pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game. Wolf was first-team All-ACC as a senior. He also averaged in double figures as a junior scoring 10 points per contest.

For his career, Wolf scored 1,231 points, grabbed 707 rebounds, handed out 243 assists, blocked 39 shots and 84 steals.

Wolf played on two UNC teams (1984 & 1987) that went unbeaten in ACC play. In his four seasons, the Tar Heels went 115-22 overall, including 47-9 in ACC play.

To some people, his time at UNC may be about the Heels missing out on hanging more banners, but he took away something more important from his experiences. Playing for and learning from Dean Smith has shaped Wolf’s life, first as a player and now as a coach.