CHAPEL HILL – One of the most beneficial things young college football players can experience is seeing themselves on film in actual game situations.

Most watch game film in high school but few actually learn how to properly do so until they get into college. It quickly becomes an invaluable tool that accelerates their growth and often confirms what their position coaches are telling them.

DeAndre Hollins got that opportunity as a true freshman last season. He played in five games, two of which were at cornerback, in which he played 54 snaps. He was in on 11 special teams plays, too, for a season total of 65 snaps.

While that may not seem like a lot to most fans, it gave Hollins 65 opportunities to learn and improve both on the field and then in the film room.

“I look back and only look back to see my mistakes (and) learn from them,” Hollins said. “When I look at film, that’s all I’m looking for, critiquing myself.”

Being honest with one’s self is part of what the video process does for players, and once they have a grasp on what their greatest skills and weaknesses are, they will improve at a faster clip. Hollins has done that this offseason, and he’s impressed the new North Carolina coaching staff so much he got in work during spring practice at two positions.