With 2024 Campign Over, Heels Look Ahead to new Era

BOSTON – The full beginning of the Bill Belichick era has a Sunday, December 29 timeline attached to it, which is the day after North Carolina closed out its football season with a 27-14 loss to Connecticut in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park.

The score was much closer than what actually happened on the field. But as soon as UNC’s bus left for the airport to bring home the Tar Heels, Belichick Eve was upon everyone with an interest in Carolina football.

On the surface, it appears UNC has a chance to spring forward into national relevance. At least that’s the expectation by many given that Belichick is arguably the greatest NFL coach of all time, so he should be able to turn around the Tar Heels.

And in the shadow of their poor performance against the Huskies, the Heels were already looking forward to this new football frontier on which they are embarking.

"I think they're heading in the right direction, no matter what,” said senior tight end John Copenhaver, who won’t play for Belichick and has the benefit of speaking his mind. “I'm a big believer in what Coach (Freddie) Kitchens teaches and what he coaches, and he's definitely excited for Belichick to come in, and I am too for the program…

“So, definitely excited for the program. I think things can be pretty good."

Kitchens was Copenhaver’s tight ends coach the last two seasons and interim head coach for the bowl game. He will also be a part of Belichick’s staff. He took a more measured approach when asked where he sees the program heading.

"The only thing I would say about that is, we're gonna get up tomorrow and we're gonna go to work and try to make the program better, okay,” he said, asking rhetorically. “And the players are gonna do that, coaches are gonna do that, and so that's what I'd say to that.