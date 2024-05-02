With the college basketball transfer portal now closed, as of midnight Wednesday, North Carolina sits in a good position having lost very little to other programs.

Only James Okonkwo entered and found another school, as he committed to Akron a couple of weeks ago. Seth Trimble went into the portal, but withdrew his name and is back at UNC.

Forward Harrison Ingram had another year of eligibility remaining, but he entered his name into the NBA draft and will not return. That means six Tar Heels are back that could have gone elsewhere.

The six returning Tar Heels, with their 2024-25 class noted, are shooting guard RJ Davis (super senior), point guard Elliot Cadeau (sophomore), combo guard Seth Trimble (junior), forward Jae’Lyn Withers (senior), forward Jalen Washington (junior), and forward Zayden High (sophomore).

So, what a statistical standpoint, what do these six players bring back to Carolina?

Below are their combined numbers in various stat categories: