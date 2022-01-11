With A Week Between Games, Davis' Task Is Keeping Heels Sharp

CHAPEL HILL – The Tar Heels have been down this road before.

As December arrived, North Carolina was coming off a terrible weekend at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut where they lost to Purdue and Tennessee, the latter serving as an ugly blowout.

Carolina's fire within ignited a positive response: Routs of Michigan at home and Georgia Tech on the road.

But it flickered again in a lopsided loss to Kentucky in Las Vegas. And again, and Hubert Davis was forced to preach his three most uttered words of the season, or at least seemingly so, “energy, effort, and toughness.”

Big road rout of Boston College, sluggish loss at Notre Dame, and then perhaps Carolina’s most impressive performance of the season followed, as they pulled away from Virginia last Saturday.

So, the question begs: With a week between games, and struggling Georgia Tech visiting the Smith Center on Saturday, how does Davis extract all the goodness his team revealed in wins over Michigan and Virginia, looking to eventually turn that into a habit?

“In the locker room after the (Virginia) game, I said, ‘One of the things that you should be really encouraged by and motivated, is that you guys have experienced the benefit of playing with energy, effort, and toughness,’” Davis said.

“So that should be an encouragement, and also a motivation to continue to have that feeling. It all starts with preparation in practice.”

The Heels admittedly took Notre Dame lightly last week, and perhaps that lesson was learned. The Yellow Jackets' visit this weekend will test if that's so or not.