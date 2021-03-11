TarHeelIllustrated - With Brooks Out, Bigs Heed Williams' Call

GREENSBORO, NC – Some 30 hours before his team was set to open play in the ACC Tournament, Roy Williams had a good idea senior forward Garrison Brooks wouldn't be available for North Carolina’s postseason opener.

Brooks sprained his ankle in the first minute of Saturday’s win over Duke, though he returned and scored 14 points on the night. But the 6-foot-9 Brooks hadn’t practiced since, so Williams wanted to make sure his much younger bigs were ready to pick up the slack of their leader and most experienced teammate.

So he went over to them for a brief chat.

“Coach came up to us, it was not a good chance that Garrison was playing,” sophomore forward Armando Bacot recalled. “So, he just told us he needed us all to just step up. And he kind of asked a question, like 'what do y'all think Garrison does the best better than all of y'all?' And we all just looked at each other and we said 'communicate' all at the same time.”

Not only did the Tar Heels’ big men communicate, they rebounded, scored, defended and dominated Notre Dame to the tune of a 101-59 rout in the second round of the 68th Annual New York Life ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

It was nothing short of a spectacular performance for Bacot and freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler. The trio combined to shoot 21-for-31 from the field totaling 48 points, while also grabbing 35 rebounds, 20 of which were on the offensive glass.