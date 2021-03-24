With Sallis Announcing Friday, Here's The Lastest
One of the top unsigned seniors in the 2021 class is Hunter Sallis. However, it won't be that way for long. The nation's seventh ranked player will announceme his college choice during a ceremony Friday morning at 10:00 A.M. EST from the Millard North High School Gymnasium in Omaha.
Eight coaching staffs will be waiting with baited breath, as Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, and UCLA are still in contention.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news