One of the top unsigned seniors in the 2021 class is Hunter Sallis. However, it won't be that way for long. The nation's seventh ranked player will announceme his college choice during a ceremony Friday morning at 10:00 A.M. EST from the Millard North High School Gymnasium in Omaha.

Eight coaching staffs will be waiting with baited breath, as Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, and UCLA are still in contention.