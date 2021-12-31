With Season Over, Howell Has Decision To Make

CHARLOTTE – Sam Howell has a decision to make, or at least one to formally reveal to the public. The North Carolina quarterback is considered one of the top NFL prospects at his position, and could be a first-round selection next April if he does indeed decide to leave UNC. Departing under these conditions, with the Tar Heels dropping their last two games, including being blown out of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 38-21, on Thursday by South Carolina, isn’t ideal for UNC’s all-time leader in most passing categories and several others. But now that the Heels’ season is over, Howell must do what is best for him. Recent hints from UNC Coach Mack Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo suggest Howell has played his last game in Carolina blue, but the Indian Trail, NC, native says he has some thinking to do. “I still have some decisions to make,” he said, following the loss at Bank of America Stadium. “But if this is my last game, I'm just forever grateful for everything. It's been a blessing to be here at Carolina. I'm just so appreciative for all the help along the way.” Howell certainly helped Carolina.

Sam Howell was sensational as a freshman and became UNC's most prolific passer ever. (Jacob Turner/THI)

While UNC compiled just a 20-17 record in his 37 career starts, it wasn’t because Howell didn’t usually play at a level few Tar Heels have throughout the program’s past. Howell is UNC’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,283), touchdown passes (92), total offense (11,282 yards), and total touchdowns (111). In addition, Howell ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, five times running for 100 or more yards in a game. Two times he ran for 98. Only once previously in UNC history had a player thrown for 300-plus yards and run for 100-plus yards in the same game prior to this season, but Howell did it three times. So, when he slowly walked off the field after the game's conclusion, Howell stopped and lingered. He had a personal moment, and he was the last Tar Heel to walk through the tunnel and into the locker room. “I was just trying to take everything in," Howell said. "I said a quick prayer and thanked God for everything. Just to be back here in Charlotte, my hometown, to have an opportunity to play in a game like this I'm just super blessed and super appreciative.”

Sam Howell has thrown at least one TD pass in each of the 37 games he has played at UNC. (Jacob Turner/THI)