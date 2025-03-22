With the Season Over, Powell Can now think About his Future

MILWAUKEE, WI – Drake Powell is another North Carolina player with a decision to make.
Projected by many reputable mock draft sites as a late first-round selection if he were to declare this spring, Powell could be staring at guaranteed money.
However, the new world of college basketball can keep players in college longer, especially ones that have developing to do while also earning a sizable chunk of change through NIL. That is where Powell fits.
Expect UNC to prioritize keeping the 6-foot-6 and 205-pounds wing for another season, which means it will pay whatever it takes to bring him back to Chapel Hill. Yet, for Powell, that wasn’t on his radar not long after the Tar Heels’ season ended with a 71-64 loss to Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
“I’m not sure. As far as declaring for the draft or coming back, that’s a big decision to make that I’ll have to talk with my circle and coaches [about],” Powell said sitting at his locker inside Fiserv Forum. “I haven’t really put any thought into it.”
He has thought about areas of improvement this season. Powell started 24 of UNC’s 37 games averaging 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also had 40 assists, 25 blocks, and 26 steals. Defense and transition basketball were his specialties, and Powell didn’t make many mistakes. There was a steadiness to his game that was needed all season by a team that finished 23-14.
And he grew. Not physically, though that will be a point of emphasis this offseason no matter what decision Powell makes, but in some of the intricacies of the game.
“I think my physicality level has gotten better and understanding defensive schemes and offensive schemes,” Powell said while noting his areas of improvement this season.
A narrative has bounced around all season that Powell is more likely to stay at UNC for another year because he appears to have a healthy grasp on his game and comes from parents who, according to some who know them, aren’t in a rush to see their son off to the NBA.
Staying and getting better across the board will increase Powell’s chances at sticking in the league and having a longer, more lucrative career. Plus, he will earn quality cash at Carolina as a sophomore.
Powell said the process in making a decision will soon start, that it wasn’t something he wanted to think about with games to play. But he can now, and it includes testing the NBA draft waters while also returning to UNC.
“Yes, exactly,” he said.
UNC is expected to begin player exit interviews Monday, and that means Powell will speak with UNC Coach Hubert Davis, he will get information on what the NBA thinks about him, and will speak with family before making a decision.
The college basketball transfer portal opens Monday, so player decisions on teams no longer competing in the postseason will start surfacing early this coming week.