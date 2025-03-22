With the Season Over, Powell Can now think About his Future

MILWAUKEE, WI – Drake Powell is another North Carolina player with a decision to make.

Projected by many reputable mock draft sites as a late first-round selection if he were to declare this spring, Powell could be staring at guaranteed money.

However, the new world of college basketball can keep players in college longer, especially ones that have developing to do while also earning a sizable chunk of change through NIL. That is where Powell fits.

Expect UNC to prioritize keeping the 6-foot-6 and 205-pounds wing for another season, which means it will pay whatever it takes to bring him back to Chapel Hill. Yet, for Powell, that wasn’t on his radar not long after the Tar Heels’ season ended with a 71-64 loss to Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

“I’m not sure. As far as declaring for the draft or coming back, that’s a big decision to make that I’ll have to talk with my circle and coaches [about],” Powell said sitting at his locker inside Fiserv Forum. “I haven’t really put any thought into it.”

He has thought about areas of improvement this season. Powell started 24 of UNC’s 37 games averaging 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also had 40 assists, 25 blocks, and 26 steals. Defense and transition basketball were his specialties, and Powell didn’t make many mistakes. There was a steadiness to his game that was needed all season by a team that finished 23-14.