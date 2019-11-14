CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina needs two wins out of its last three games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

The Tar Heels are currently sitting at 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC with a trip to Pittsburgh on Thursday night awaiting them next. They then finish their home schedule against Mercer on Nov. 23 and close out the regular season against N.C. State in Raleigh on Nov. 30.

While UNC Coach Mack Brown and his players know what they must do to reach one of their goals of playing in the postseason, they haven’t talked about it much recently. With a Thursday game following an open date, the focus has been solely on the Panthers, instead.

“Normally what we’ve done is we go over, here’s the league standings, here’s the bowl situations, but we’ve got to get another win before we can start talking about having one more to go for a bowl,” Brown said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center. “So, we really haven’t talked about it that much.”

If the Tar Heels can find a way to win at least six games on the season, they will be eligible to play in a Tier One, additional or secondary bowl game (as labeled by the ACC) based on their 7-5 or 6-6 record.

There are four Tier One bowls, including the Belk Bowl, Sun Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl. ACC teams are also eligible to play in the Music City Bowl or Gator Bowl, which they share with the Big Ten, where they would ultimately face an SEC opponent.