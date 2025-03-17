Withers Felt 'Full Force' of Mistake, but He's Moving on

DAYTON, OH – As Jae’Lyn Withers sat in front of his locker inside University of Dayton Arena on Monday night, he knew questions were coming about what happened last Friday night against Duke.

Not that and how it happened, but the days since. The processing, the coming to terms, and when Sunday evening arrived, the relief.

No longer can anyone say Withers’ lane violation with 4 seconds left with the Tar Heels trailing Duke by a point cost them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Carolina got in, and Withers is largely off the hook.

But it wasn’t an easy time between the ref’s whistle and seeing “North Carolina” on the CBS screen slated for a play-in game against San Diego State on Tuesday night. It was rough. Very rough.

“I definitely took the full force of that one play,” Withers said, thoughtfully revealing what is still a very sensitive subject for him.

Carolina’s invitation to the big dance gave J-Wit a reprieve, but coming to terms with the mistake was a task. From the onslaught of negativity to a reality the Heels might not go dancing weighed heavily.

He tried watching the play again, “a little bit but not too much.” And when watching, Withers wished he could reach out, grab himself and pull him back from the lane. Yet, as a mature college graduate, perspective accompanies his pain.

“For sure,” he said, saying he still wants to pull himself back. “I definitely think like in that moment I definitely have to just play my cards a little different, I guess. That’s the most I can say about it.”