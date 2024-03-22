CHARLOTTE – Paxson Wojcik’s mother has a bit of a dilemma coming Saturday. Who will she root for when North Carolina and Michigan State lace it up for a second-round battle in the NCAA Tournament?

Her husband, Doug Wocjik, is an assistant coach on Tom Izzo’s staff at MSU, but her son plays for the Tar Heels. She has a choice to make, and Paxson has an idea which way she’ll go.

Moms always root for their kids, right?

“I’d like to think so; leaning toward the Tar Heels,” he said inside UNC’s locker room before practice Friday afternoon at Spectrum Center, site of the top-seed Heels’ game against the 9-seed Spartans.

As tough as it might be on mom, what about for the player and coach, competitors on this massive and emotionally charged stage?

“I think it’s definitely a little more emotional for him than it is for me,” Paxson said.

The thing is, the Wojciks have already been through this once before.

Last season, Paxson’s last at Brown, he and the Bears visited Michigan State in an early season game. He had a more prominent role at Brown, so much of MSU’s game planning was geared toward stopping one of its assistant coach’s sons.

The Wojciks separated the basketball from the blood, but not before a few tears were shed.