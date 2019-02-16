WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Seventh Woods isn’t the loudest guy on North Carolina’s team. In fact, he’s probably the quietest.

So, in Saturday’s 95-57 win over Wake Forest at Joel Coliseum, Woods let his play do the talking, finishing with nine points and just one turnover on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting in nine minutes of play.

“It’s just going out there with a clear mind, not trying to force anything, just letting the game come to me,” Woods said. “I got two easy layups, that was always a great start for me, knocked down a three and I just tried to keep it rolling going into the second half.”

Besides Coby White, Woods is really UNC’s only other option at the point guard position until Leaky Black returns from injury, making the junior’s contributions on the court that much more important.

“The mindset is the same (with Black injured),” Woods said. “I just go out there and try to give us a spark off the bench. My mindset doesn't change, I just know there’s more opportunity for me to go out there and play. I’ve just go to play harder and better.”

Not only was Woods pleased with his performance against the Demon Deacons, his teammates were as well.