Workhorse Hampton Carrying Heavy Load for Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL - After producing an All-American campaign as a sophomore last season, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton has provided his fair share of dominating performances on the ground.

Yet, in Saturday’s 45-10 win over North Carolina Central, he nearly eclipsed them all, just one week following an early exit due to injury against Charlotte.

Hampton rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, becoming just the seventh running back in school history to reach the 200-yard mark on multiple occasions.

For the Clayton, NC, native, it was simply another day at the office.

“[I’m] really just doing what I gotta do for the team, just putting my all out [there],” said Hampton. “I have confidence in myself. If it’s a third and three, I know I got to get it. There’s no other choice.”

Hampton outpaced Central’s 167 total yards of offense, needing just 25 touches to surpass the Eagles’ output on 60 plays.

In case Hampton, who tied his career-high with three scores, didn’t impress enough, he also moved into 15th place on UNC’s all-time rushing list (2,321 yards) with his performance, passing T.J. Logan and Javonte Williams.

UNC Coach Mack Brown has become so accustomed to Hampton’s dominance on the ground, that his 6.3 yards-per-carry oftentimes seem uninspiring.