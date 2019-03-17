TarHeelIllustrated.com

While on campus, Martin enjoyed the time he spent getting to know UNC head coach Mack Brown and defensive line coach Tim Cross.

Martin (6-foot-5, 223 pounds), who is rated as a 3-star prospect, has picked up offers from West Virginia, Oregon, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Michigan State and North Carolina among others.

Bluefield, WV, class of 2020 defensive end Sean Martin was one of many prospects in Chapel Hill last Saturday for North Carolina’s last big junior day.

“The visit was great,” he told THI. “Favorite part about it was watching the Duke and North Carolina (basketball) game, also I feel great about coach Tim Cross.”

The highlight of the trip was seeing the new indoor facility and being in the Jordan Brand gear.

“I saw the indoor facilities, he said. “I love the fact they’re sponsored by Jordan.”

As he enters his senior year, Martin is focused on improving his craft.

“I’m just really trying to work on my speed and getting off the ball,” he said.

Aside from the Tar Heels, Martin says he’s most interested in seven schools: West Virginia; Virginia Tech; Purdue; Vanderbilt; UVA; Minnesota and N.C. State.