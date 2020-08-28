TarHeelIllustrated - Year Of Adversity Toughened Kelly Even More

CHAPEL HILL - Less than a week before North Carolina’s 2019 season opener against South Carolina, freshman safety Cam Kelly still wasn’t sure if he would be able to suit up.

Four days before the game, Kelly, who had transferred from Auburn last April after enrolling early in January, was finally granted a waiver by the NCAA to play. It was a decision he, his family and his coaches had waited on for months.

“I was waiting for the news the whole summer,” Kelly recently said. “It was a long, tedious process, but the coaches stayed by me and we got it done.”

Fast forward nearly 365 days and it has been a year the Chesapeake, VA, native will never forget.

After being cleared, Kelly appeared in UNC’s first five games making his first collegiate start in a 21-20 loss to No. 3 Clemson. Unfortunately for Kelly, it was against the Tigers where adversity struck yet again.

He tore his ACL in the fourth quarter after his knee collided with teammate Aaron Crawford’s helmet. Just five weeks and 51 snaps after he had finally been cleared to play, Kelly’s season was officially over.

“It was very emotional when that happened,” Kelly said. “(It) definitely wasn’t my plan for this season, but everything happens for a reason, so it definitely made me reflect on everything I’ve been through.”