TarHeelIllustrated - Young Defenders Offered Glimpse Into The Future

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – For stretches of North Carolina’s loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, the Tar Heels’ defense was fast, punishing and all over the place. Really, they were that way for most of the first three quarters. Young players mixing in with seasoned veterans such as Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper, the Heels flew to the ball. That Texas A&M entered the game having just two three-and-outs on offense all season but had five here in the Orange Bowl is an indication of just how effective Carolina was at times. Still, the No. 13 Tar Heels lost, 41-27, to the No. 5 Aggies, but this was a healthy glimpse of what the future may look like in Chapel Hill. Young guys made plays on defense, and in spite of the outcome, that had junior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel beaming with optimism. “Absolutely, yes, and there's still young guys making plays out there,” he said. “I see Kaimon Rucker out there when we are in our odd front, sticking the tackle, shaking down the line and making an athletic tackle. I see JQ (Ja’Quarious Conley) out there covering guys and making tackles in space. “I thought we played really good. I thought the young guys played really good, and I think that shows something that we can look forward to next season.”



Freshman DT Clyde Pinder (55) and some other young linemen had positive reps Saturday night. (USA Today)

The fourth quarter will stick with the Tar Heels for some time. The Aggies entered the period with just 17 points on 253 total yards, but they went for 24 and 204 in the quarter. A&M freshman running back Devon Achane, who was voted the Player of the Game, ran for 118 yards and two scores in the period, the backbreaker a 76-yard jaunt in which UNC safety Don Chapman had him stopped, and then he didn’t. Even with a gametime temeprature of 77 degrees and a tad on the humid side, junior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said fatigue wasn’t a factor. Texas A&M’s I-formation, especially in the fourth quarter, did get to the Heels some, though. “It was definitely hot out there, but every time we substitute d-linemen, I felt like we were getting a good push, a good move on the line,” he said. “But they did some things schematically that they haven't done all year, so I think that really affected us.” Otherwise, this an effort the young Tar Heels can build on and will. In addition to the three-and-outs, Carolina had three sacks, two coming on blitzes by junior safety Trey Morrison and true freshman corner Tony Grimes, who also had a PBU on the same series.

Asante (7) led the Tar Heels with 10 tackles in the Orange Bowl. (USA Today)