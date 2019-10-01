CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s secondary had an infusion of youth on display in its 21-20 loss to Clemson on Saturday.

With junior safety Myles Wolfolk out after injuring his right leg against Appalachian State, true freshman Cam’Ron Kelly got his first start of the season and played 45 snaps before he was injured in the fourth quarter. Prior to Saturday, Kelly had played on special teams and amassed only seven snaps on defense through UNC’s opening four games.

Along with Kelly, true freshman Storm Duck started the first game of his career at cornerback, getting the nod ahead of junior Greg Ross. Duck went on to play 61 snaps and finished as the Tar Heels’ second leading tackler with six, five of which were solo tackles.

Despite the outcome, UNC head coach Mack Brown was impressed with Kelly’s and Duck’s performances in their debut starts.

“Our guys did a really good job of showing one thing and playing another, especially as young as we were in that secondary,” Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference. “Two true freshmen back there, I thought our guys did an amazing job.”

Don Chapman, a true freshman out of San Diego, CA, also saw his first action of the season at safety, having only participated on special teams up until the Clemson game. Chapman played a total of 16 snaps finishing with three tackles.