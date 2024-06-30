JACKSONVILLE, FL – Leo Delaney’s job this fall will be to protect Zaid Lott, first and foremost.

It will be a tad different than doing so for Jadyn Davis, the 5-star quarterback and teammate from last fall who is now at defending national champion Michigan. Lott backed up Davis, so his game remains a bit of a mystery to many. But not Delaney.

Speaking to Tar Heel Illustrated at the Rivals 5-Star Camp on Tuesday, Delaney gave a full-view scouting report of Lott, who committed to UNC earlier in the week as its QB in the class of 2026.

“He’s a phenomenal leader,” Delaney said. “Because he was behind Jadyn, it took time to get his confidence up to be a true leading quarterback. But since he started it, he hasn’t missed a beat. We all trust him completely. We’re all completely confidence in him in the backfield.”

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Lott completed 29 of 42 passes for 446 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions during limited action last season for a team that won a third consecutive state championship.