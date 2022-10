If you are a North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball fan, the past couple of weeks have been all about Zayden High.

The 6-foot-10 Texan took his third official visit overall when he was in Chapel Hill on the final weekend of September, then trimmed his list of finalists to five the following Monday afternoon. North Carolina made the cut a day after High returned to Compass Prep in Phoenix along with Michigan and Villanova who hosted official visits of their own during the summer. Arkansas and Texas also made the group, but neither got an official.