CHAPEL HILL – Zayden High, a 6-9 forward from San Antonio, Texas, is not enrolled at the University of North Carolina.

A freshman last season, High played 102 minutes in 23 games, but in only six of UNC’s last 16 contests, accumulating just 19 total minutes in that span. For the season, High scored 18 points, grabbed 26 rebounds (nine offensive), had three assists, five steals, nine turnovers, and 23 personal fouls.

The athletic 6-foot-10 forward was 6-for-19 from the floor, including 0-for-8 from the perimeter, and he was 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

His best game may have been in a rout of Lehigh, when High played a season-high 12 minutes grabbing five rebounds, handing out an assist, and converting a pair of free throws. His high-scoring game was three points in a home loss to Clemson.

A native of San Antonio, TX, High was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023. He was rated No. 58 overall in the class and No. 10 nationally at his position.