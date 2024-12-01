Premium content
Published Dec 1, 2024
3 Stars From UNC’s Basketball Trip to Hawaii
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
As we do following any week in which North Carolina’s basketball team plays more than one game, win or lose, we unveil our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels’ performances.

Since there was only one game the previous week and it was the first of four games in Hawaii, we decided to lump the whole trip together.

The Tar Heels beat Hawaii 87-69 in a true road game, then in the Mui Invitational in Lahaina, HI, the Tar Heels defeated Dayton 92-90, lost to Auburn 85-72, and lost to Michigan State 94-90.

UNC went 2-2 on the trip and is now 4-3 on the season. The Tar Heels next play Wednesday night at home against Alabama.

Here are our 3 Stars from Carolina’s trip to Hawaii:

