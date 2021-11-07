 TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Stars: UNC's Win Over Wake
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-07 09:32:35 -0600') }} football Edit

3 Stars: UNC's Win Over Wake

THI's staff has voted, so here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels' win over the Demon Deacons.
THI's staff has voted, so here are our 3 Stars from the Tar Heels' win over the Demon Deacons. (USA Today)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

*************************************************************************************

THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!

Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo code HUBERT21

******************************************************************************************


North Carolina overcame an 18-point third-quarter deficit Saturday to defeat No. 9 Wake Forest, 58-55, at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed 45-27 before exploding on a 31-3 stretch in which their defense got three consecutive stops giving the offense an opportunity to flip the game and take the lead.

UNC improved to 5-4 on the season while the Demon Deacons dropped to 8-1.

Here are our 3 Stars from the game:


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}