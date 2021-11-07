3 Stars: UNC's Win Over Wake

North Carolina overcame an 18-point third-quarter deficit Saturday to defeat No. 9 Wake Forest, 58-55, at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed 45-27 before exploding on a 31-3 stretch in which their defense got three consecutive stops giving the offense an opportunity to flip the game and take the lead.

UNC improved to 5-4 on the season while the Demon Deacons dropped to 8-1.

Here are our 3 Stars from the game:



