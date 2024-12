CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost its fourth-straight to NC State, 35-30, on Saturday night in Kenan in what was Mack Brown’s final game as the head coach.

UNC finished the regular season 6-6 and 3-5 in ACC play while State is also 6-6 and 3-5.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the loss, including the Kaimon Rucker cheap shot, postgame fight, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

