North Carolina will try to push its win streak to six games while also clinching the ACC Coastal Division title Saturday when the No. 15 Tar Heels visit Wake Forest for a 7:30 PM kick (ESPN2).

UNC will also attempt to finish the regular season 6-0 in true road games, which would be the program’s most wins away from Chapel Hill in a regular season since 1925. Carolina is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC.