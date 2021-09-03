5 Keys To Beating Virginia Tech

The season is finally here, and with it comes pressure North Carolina football hasn’t experienced much over the last couple of decades.

A period during the Butch Davis era and the 2016 season opened with high expectations for the Tar Heels, but nothing like what the 2021 club is facing, and for good reason.

UNC is considered a second-tier contender to reach the College Football Playoff, and that quest begins Friday night when the Tar Heels visit Virginia Tech for a 6 pm kickoff at Lane Stadium.

Carolina is coming off an 8-4 season that ended with the Tar Heels losing to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl and ranked No. 13 in the CFP poll. The Hokies were 5-6 overall, including 5-5 in the ACC. UNC defeated Tech, 56-45, in Chapel Hill last October.