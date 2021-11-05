 TarHeelIllustrated - 5 Keys To Beating Wake Forest
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-05 08:49:23 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Keys To Beating Wake Forest

The Tar Heels host No. 9 Wake Forest on Saturday, and here are 5 Keys for UNC to score an upset win.
The Tar Heels host No. 9 Wake Forest on Saturday, and here are 5 Keys for UNC to score an upset win. (ACC Media)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

With a 4-4 record and needing two more wins to become bowl eligible, North Carolina goes from visiting the then-No. 11 (now No. 10) team in the nation to hosting the No. 9 team, as the Tar Heels welcome Wake Forest to Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

Carolina is coming off another poor defensive performance with the task of trying to get turn things around on that side of the ball while facing the best offense on its schedule. Wake is balanced enough and highly efficient moving the ball, so the challenge is considerable.

The Demon Deacons are 8-0 beginning their toughest stretch of the schedule, as they host NC State and visit Clemson over the following two weeks.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to defeat Wake Forest:

