North Carolina looks to win its sixth consecutive game Saturday when the Tar Heels venture to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest at Truist Field for a 7:30 PM kick (ESPN2).

The 15th-ranked Tar Heels are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, and with one more victory, will clinch the Coastal Division title. UNC is also 5-0 on the road this season.

Wake is 6-3 and 2-3, and has dropped its last two games at Louisville and NC State. The Demon Deacons allowed the Cardinals 35 points in the third quarter of that game two weeks ago, while also giving up eight sacks.

State limited Wake to .7 yards rushing on 25 attempts last week.

To learn more about the Deacs, we reached out to Conor O’Neill, who runs Deacons illustrated:

