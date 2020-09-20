Whether or not Charlotte or whoever North Carolina could have replaced the 49ers with would have given the Tar Heels a competitive game isn’t really an issue. What matters is that the Heels needed a game, they needed to play someone else in a big way before leaping back into ACC play with a game at Boston College on Oct. 3.

But that’s not going to happen now unless Bubba Cunningham and Rick Steinbacher can work some magic and find an opponent for this coming weekend. As it stands, UNC is proceeding forward as if this is an open week, and with that is a lost opportunity to get better via game reps.

At 1-0 after last week’s season-opening victory over Syracuse, the Tar Heels will go into October having played just once and with plenty of unanswered questions. A year ago, Carolina played five times before an Oct. 5 game at Georgia Tech.

Think about it: Thrilling come-from-behind wins over South Carolina and Miami to start the season, narrow losses at Wake Forest and at home to Appalachian State followed by the nail-biter loss to Clemson were all in the books at the same stage in the season this fall in which the Heels will have just that one game to draw from.

So, with that in mind, here are 5 reasons UNC needed another game:





(Note: If you aren't a subscriber to THI you can get access to this and all of our content and premoum message boards for FREE for 60 days. Click here to find out how.



