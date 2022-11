CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina wasn’t exactly in March form Monday night, but the Tar Heels still earned a victory to start their quest for a national championship by beating UNC-Wilmington, 69-56, at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels never could shake the Seahawks, though they did use a 15-4 run to close the first half with a 32-21 lead. And, Carolina pushed the lead to as much as 16 with 4:30 remaining. But the margin was never higher at any point in the game.