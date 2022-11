CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – In spite of the opposite directions in which both teams were headed entering North Carolina’s game at Virginia on Saturday, the Cavaliers made the favored Tar Heels sweat and earn every bit of their 31-28 victory at Scott Stadium.

Facing one of the more offensive challenged teams in the nation, UNC’s defense struggled keeping the Wahoos in character, allowing their best offensive game versus a Power 5 team all season. And, UVA found itself leading 21-17 midway through the third quarter.