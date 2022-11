CHAPEL HILL – November 7. That’s all this was.

A basketball game on November 7 is nothing to get all worked up about. Don’t cut down the nets, and don’t sound the alarm because it’s just November 7.

The last time most of North Carolina’s basketball players took the court in a real game, it was in front of 72,000 people inside the cavernous Superdome in New Orleans. Another 20 million or so watched on TV.